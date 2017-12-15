Thomas Hitzer at Linxens

Biometrics company Fingerprint Cards is to partner with Linxens, a global designer and manufacturer of micro connectors for smartcards and RFID Antennas & Prelams®. In this co-operation, targeted towards card manufacturers, Linxens is bringing a new high performing contactless fingerprint-on-card Prelam® to the market and Fingerprints is providing the recently announced T-ShapeTM sensor module.

With an annual market of 4 billion smartcards for the financial services, eGovernment and access-control markets, of which 50% are contactless, the benefit of biometrics is enormous in terms of increasing security without compromising speed and ease of use for consumers.

Linxens’ unique Prelam® technology integrates and connects all the functional components of this type of next generation card. Additionally, Linxens’ tape technology makes the fingerprint sensor fully compatible with the smartcard industry’s requirements.

This partnership marks yet another important milestone for Fingerprints in the execution of its smart card strategy, solidifying its leadership position as a biometric solutions provider in this new segment. Together with the recent launch of the Tshape™ sensor module, it constitutes a further step towards high volume production.

“Linxens is proud to work with Fingerprints on this innovation which provides a fingerprint-on-card Prelam solution for card manufacturers. Fingerprints is a leading provider of fingerprint sensors, with market-proven leading-edge capabilities in power consumption and biometric performance. Our common solution will offer a contactless and battery-less experience,” explains Thomas Hitzer, senior vice president, FTA Business Unit, Linxens.

Linxens showcased a working card solution, complete with its Prelam technology and Fingerprints’ T-Shape sensor module at Trustech, an international event focusing on trust-based technologies, which recently took place in Cannes. To ensure a low entry barrier for card manufacturers, Linxens’ Prelam® can be converted into finished cards by means of standard smartcard machinery and processes.

“Collaboration is key in the smart card ecosystem. Linxens is a leading provider in the smartcard arena and this partnership means that we will be advancing in this market together to offer a truly integrated and scalable solution for smart card manufacturers of next generation payment cards,” says Thomas Rex, SVP, Business Line Smartcards, at Fingerprints.

