Deepak Mahajan of Sicap

The Virtual Network Operators Association of India (VNOAI) confirmed Sicap Schweiz AG, the global mobile device and SIM management vendor as an Associate Member of the organisation.

India is among the fastest growing telecom markets in the world, yet its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) business sector is still finding its feet. As of April 2017, a total of 61 Virtual Network Operator (VNO) licenses have been granted in India across various communication services. Currently, VNOs are in process of rollout of commercial services. At present, there are more than 1,500 MVNOs globally.

“The Indian MVNO market has the potential to reach a combined revenue of USD 4 billion, which corresponds to a 10% market share of the Indian USD 37 billion mobile communications market. VNOAI has taken the lead in organising the nascent VNO industry in India.”

“VNOAI is also signing MOUs with associations representing the DID (Direct In-Dial) industry with about 100 members, as well as with Association of Competitive Telecom Operators (ACTO) and the Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) to organise and represent the VNO industry in a comprehensive manner” according to Mr. R. K. Upadhyay, the director general of VNOAI.

“We need Associate Members like Sicap to provide Indian MVNOs with their wealth of technology experience from the international MVNO markets, which include Europe and the USA, and help us to facilitate a healthy growth of our telecom industry,” Mr Upadhyay explains.

VNOAI represents the collective interests of virtual operators, regulators, mobile network operators and all other stakeholders in the Indian telecom ecosystem. The Association aims to ensure that mobile users continue to enjoy world-class, affordable mobile communications services. It also provides an efficient networking platform for key influencers to raise awareness across the country.

“We are proud to have been chosen to be a VNOAI Associate Member, especially after our recent investment into a Global Development and Support Centre in Kolkata,” Deepak Mahajan, executive director for India and South Asia at Sicap adds, “Sicap has long been the preferred mobile device management partner to Indian tier one carriers, which means that our automated Access Point Name (APN) configuration cloud service and other solutions are already optimised for Indian MVNOs.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus