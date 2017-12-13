Thomas Johansson of Telia

Ekinops announces that its subsidiary OneAccess Networks, a telecom network access and virtualisation specialist, has been recognised at the Metro Ethernet Forum 2017 Awards as a contributor with a silver win for Telia Company’s Proof of Concept (PoC) which, enabled by OneAccess’ equipment, showcased agile SD-WAN services over multiple operator domains enabled by Telia’s commercial 4G mobile access for Carrier Ethernet services.

Telia Company’s award winning 4G Mobile Access for Carrier Ethernet solution is powered by OneAccess’ unique, integrated fiber and 4G 1645 Ethernet Access Device (EAD) and is the world’s first combination of fiber and 4G access in the commercial arena, enabling businesses and public-sector bases in challenging, remote environments to benefit from significantly enhanced connectivity.

The Proof of Concept Awards celebrate the MEF17 Proof of Concept Showcase demonstrations presented at the event, showcasing the ability to deliver agile, assured, and orchestrated services over automated, virtualised, and interconnected networks. Twenty-five companies in 11 participant groups were selected to participate in this year’s PoC Showcase.

The organising body, MEF, consists of more than 200-member organisations and is responsible for the definition and development of Carrier Ethernet standards globally.

“This award is a fitting acknowledgement of a truly world-class service from Telia Company,” comments Didier Brédy, CEO of Ekinops and OneAccess Networks. “OneAccess’ mission is to empower operators to push the boundaries and launch new services with our purpose-designed connectivity solutions. The recognition from MEF reconfirms OneAccess’ position as an industry leader in this space and a champion of innovation and operator technologies.”

OneAccess’ delivery of a solution that combines LTE/4G accessibility and is fully MEF CE2.0 certified has been central to Telia’s success across Sweden and Finland. “The solution has rightly commanded a lot of attention and we look forward to continuing to advance the next generation of business connectivity,” concludes Didier Brédy.

“As a world-first commercial launch, this was a big thing in the industry but more importantly for Telia’s customers,” comments Thomas Johansson, head of Multi-National Customers, Global Services & Operations at Telia Company.

“The possibility to connect sites to a network and extend their digital services broader and faster through 4G is already delivering tangible benefits to customers across Sweden and Finland. OneAccess’ delivery of a solution that combines LTE/4G accessibility and is fully MEF CE2.0 certified has been central to our success,” added Johansson.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus