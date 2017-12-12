SNS Research‘s latest report package indicates that 5G networks will account for more than 40% of all wireless network infrastructure spending by the end of 2025.

The wireless network infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition, as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst global economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to infrastructure vendors.

In 2016, global 2G, 3G and 4G wireless infrastructure revenues stood at nearly $56 Billion (€47.59 billion). SNS Research estimates that the market will shrink by 4% in 2017, primarily due to a decline in standalone macrocell RAN infrastructure spending. However, driven by investments in HetNet infrastructure and 5G NR (New Radio) rollouts – beginning in 2019, the market is expected to swing back to positive growth at an estimated CAGR of 2% between 2017 and 2020.

By 2020, 5G networks will account for nearly 5% of all spending on wireless network infrastructure. With significant investments expected in 5G NR, NextGen (Next Generation) core and transport (fronthaul/backhaul) networking infrastructure – between 2020 and 2025, this figure will further increase to more than 40% by the end of 2025.

The report package provides an in-depth assessment of the 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure market and also explores the HetNet submarket. Besides analysing the key market drivers, challenges, regional CapEx commitments and vendor strategies, the report package also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for the wireless network infrastructure, macrocell, mobile core, small cell, Wi-Fi offload, DAS, C-RAN and the mobile transport submarkets from 2017 to 2030 at a regional as well as a global scale.

The report package will be of value to current and future potential investors into the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem, as well as enabling technology providers, wireless network infrastructure vendors and mobile operators, who wish to broaden their knowledge of the ecosystem.

