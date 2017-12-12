Cho Jung-il of Kona I

Kona I, a global provider of smartcards and payment solutions and Linxens, specialists in the design and manufacture of microconnectors for smartcards and RFID Antennas & Inlays have signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Through the agreement the companies aim to conquer new markets in response to the growing smart card and secure identity markets.

Kona I plans to expand its global business in 2018 through a partnership with Linxensand its expertise in the design and manufacturer of all forms of connection, both contact and contactless, for its customers on a number of market segments, telecom, transport, eGovernment, access control, hospitality, leisure and entertainment, financial services, IoT, healthcare and industry and specialty.

Kona I’s CEO, Mr. Cho Jung-il says, “we are delighted to collaborate with Linxens, a renowned security expert in the global market. By taking this opportunity, both companies will work together to show better products and services that can be recognised in the global market.”

The two companies are currently undergoing a substantive review of various projects that can generate synergies. “Our companies already have a successful history of working together on several projects. We are confident this partnership leverages both companies’ strengths and will open up new opportunities for both of us,” adds Christophe Duverne, president and CEO, Linxens.

