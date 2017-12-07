Mike Milinkovich of the Eclipse Foundation

Hazelcast, the open source In-Memory Data Grid (IMDG) with tens of thousands of installed clusters and over 39 million server starts per month, announced it had joined the Eclipse Foundation, bringing extensive Java-driven community experience to a host of open source projects.

Working collaboratively with other members of the Eclipse community, Hazelcast’s primary focus will be on JCache, the Eclipse MicroProfile and EE4J.

In particular, Hazelcast will be collaborating with members to popularise JCache, a Java Specification Request (JSR-107) which specifies API and semantics for temporary, in-memory caching of Java objects, including object creation, shared access, spooling, invalidation, and consistency across JVM’s. These operations help scale out applications and manage their high-speed access to frequently used data. In the Java Community Process (JCP), Hazelcast’s CEO, Greg Luck, has been the co spec lead and then maintenance lead on “JCache – Java Temporary Caching API” since 2007.

Prior to becoming a Solution Member of the Eclipse Foundation, Hazelcast was already an active member of the Eclipse MicroProfile project. The MicroProfile project is a baseline platform definition that optimises enterprise Java for a microservices architecture and delivers application portability across multiple MicroProfile runtimes. The initially planned baseline is JAX-RS + CDI + JSON-P, with the intent of community having an active role in the MicroProfile definition and roadmap.

Community members will continue to innovate independently, but the MicroProfile project allows collaboration where there is a commonality. Other members include IBM, Red Hat, Tomitribe, Payara, the London Java Community (LJC), SouJava, Hazelcast, Fujitsu, SmartBear and Oracle.

“We are very pleased to welcome Hazelcast as a member of the Eclipse Foundation and our growing enterprise Java community,” explains Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “Hazelcast has demonstrated a strong commitment to open source and an open specification process for enterprise Java. Its participation in the Eclipse Microprofile and EE4J communities will help ensure the overall success of these open source projects.”

Greg Luck, CEO of Hazelcast, said: “For some time we have been successively working with the Eclipse Foundation on a number of open source projects. Given our work on Eclipse MicroProfile and the fact that Oracle has moved stewardship of Java EE technologies to the Foundation, we felt it was the right time to become even more involved. As a company we are fully committed to driving adoption of open standards, along with ensuring Java remains the premier enterprise software platform.”

