Vodafone, and SoftBank Corp., a Japanese telecommunications company, jointly announced they have entered into a strategic alliance in mobile services for enterprise customers. This alliance enhances commercial and operational support for Vodafone’s multinational enterprise customers operating in Japan.

Vodafone Partner Markets chief executive Diego Massidda commented: “This strategic alliance brings together two of the world’s leading communications companies to provide enterprise customers with the most innovative and responsive service and support in Japan.”

SoftBank Corp. president & CEO Ken Miyauchi said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to further improve and expand our corporate customer services. Based on this strategic collaboration by Vodafone and SoftBank, we look forward to further enhancing our services to provide a new experience for our customers.”

