Santosh Honnagunti of Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems, the global supplier in catalog-driven software, has appointed Santosh Honnagunti, as managing director and chief operating officer in India. In his new role, Santosh will be responsible for the overall management of the India operations for Sigma, working closely with the global leaders of engineering, delivery and corporate functions to manage the effective operation of the India center.

Santosh joins Sigma Systems from Celcom Solutions, a global telecom services and product development organisation in Bangalore, where he served as their chief executive officer. He was previously Head of BSS/OSS for Ericsson across its Singapore and Brunei regions. Santosh has also worked in presales, solutions consulting, large transformations and Greenfield implementations for Wipro, where he led large telecoms projects across the US, Europe and APAC.

Tim Spencer, Sigma Systems president and CEO commented: “Sigma’s business is expanding globally, and there is particular momentum in the Asian market. Santosh has extensive technical and leadership experience in OSS/BSS in both large and medium sized companies, and is uniquely positioned to help us grow within this vital market. I am delighted to welcome Santosh to the Sigma Systems team.”

Santosh Honnagunti added: “We are in an era of digital transformations and convergence. Sigma is uniquely positioned in the market with its award-winning OSS/BSS products and solutions which facilitate the digital journey for communication service providers, smart cities, IoT companies and high-tech enterprises.”

“My career has been focused on building products, solutions and leading teams in the transformational journey, helping communication service providers achieve measurable results and competitive differentiation in the market. I am really excited to be joining Sigma and look forward to helping the company with its next phase of growth.”

For further information about Sigma Systems and its award-winning products, click here.

