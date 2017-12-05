Muriel Deschanel of b<>com

ETSI has just launched a new Industry Specification Group called Augmented Reality Framework (ISG ARF). This new group aims to synchronise efforts and identify key use cases and scenarios for developing an Augmented Reality (AR) framework with relevant components and interfaces.It will provide technical requirements for AR specifications in order to ensure interoperable implementations that will benefit both technology providers and end-users.

The group held its kick-off meeting on 30 November and 1 December 2017, and elected Ms Muriel Deschanel from b<>com as chair of the group and Ralf Schafer from Fraunhofer HHI as the vice chair. The work of the ISG will start with an analysis of the AR standards landscape, the analysis of use case requirements and obstacles, and the development of a framework architecture.

“There are huge differences in AR applications but mapping digital information with the real world implies the use of a set of common components offering functionalities such as tracking, registration, pose estimation, localisation, 3D reconstruction or data injection.

The development of such a framework will allow components from different providers to interoperate through the defined interfaces,” says Ms Deschanel, chair of the ISG ARF. “This will in turn avoid the creation of vertical siloes and market fragmentation and enable players in the eco-system to offer parts of an overall AR solution.”

Augmented Reality is the ability to mix in real-time spatially registered digital content with the real world. AR technologies and applications will play an essential role in Industry 4.0, and the success of smart cities and smart homes. Mobility, retail, healthcare, education, public safety are other examples of domains where AR will bring significant value.

AR is quickly advancing into a new phase of enabling context-rich user experiences that combine sensors, wearable computing, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. That capability is a unique opportunity of value creation. The need for transparent and reliable interworking between different AR components is key to the successful roll-out of such services.

The next meeting of the group will take place on 1 and 2 February 2018 in Berlin. A free to attend workshop will be organised around topics related to augmented reality on the first day. You can register here.

Participation in the Augmented Reality Industry Specification Group is open to all ETSI members as well as organisations who are not members. For information on how to participate please click here.

