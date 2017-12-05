5G is a different kind of technology upgrade to those the mobile industry has seen before and will not involve the replacement of an earlier generation of technology with the latest system in an overnight swap, write Helmut Schober, who leads the 5G Services programme at Nokia, and Claudio Mattiello, the service product manager at Nokia Network Planning and Optimization.

Although 5G is often considered to be a radio technology, it’s much more than that because it’s an end-to-end technology that impacts both the transport network and the cloud in addition to the radio access network. There’s a web of different technologies required to configure the network which makes the deployment of 5G more complex and multi-layered than the relatively simple rollout focused replacement of a radio technology.

The 4G legacy will continue to be relied on by operators as they introduce 5G in a phased migration as the business case for 5G matures. Mobile operators have invested heavily in 4G networks and many of these are still not completely rolled out. Therefore much of operators’ discussions today focus on how to evolve their existing 4G networks towards 5G by densifying the 4G network to support new 5G-style use cases.

