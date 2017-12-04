A common mistake in the communications service provider (CSP) market right now is to target digital transformation as the end game for the industry. The reality is that digital transformation is simply an enabling step for the far wider-reaching digital revolution which will have far greater impacts not only on the telecoms industry but on how business is done and how we live our lives.

The digital revolution is more about society than technology, although technological progress in the form of big data, cloud computing, robotics, virtualisation, artificial intelligence and augmented and virtual reality, is creating the foundation, this revolution is more about radical changes in the way and scale of value creation and how this value is perceived and consumed by the society.

