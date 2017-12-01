Delivering the customer centric bill

The Digital Economy is touted as the land of opportunity. For telecom service providers, however, it has heralded an era of hyper-competition that has eroded the value of traditional services and plunged them into unknown territory.

Barriers to entry have lowered, alternatives are abundant, prices are easily compared and commoditized, change is continual, and customers are both more demanding and more willing to churn.

The result is a consumer-centric ‘Expectation Economy’, where customer experience is the new battlefield for both differentiation and loyalty. Thriving in such an environment means rethinking how telecoms firms do business and harnessing all available tools and touchpoints to deliver competitive advantage.

As communications service providers (CSPs) evolve into digital service providers (DSPs), the question is: ‘what does this mean for the humble bill?’

The answer is that it too is transforming: from a hated thud on the carpet into a digital communication that is both more powerful and more engaging.

This report focuses on how DSPs can transform their billing experience to meet the needs of digital customers, thereby delivering much-needed differentiation and competitive advantage.

