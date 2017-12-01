Altice NV announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its telecommunications solutions business and Data Centre operations in Switzerland, green.ch AG and Green Datacenter AG, to InfraVia Capital Partners. green.ch AG provides private and business customers with internet connections, hosted, cloud and multimedia services and data backup solutions. Green Datacenter AG provides data centre services for medium-sized and large companies in Switzerland, in Europe and throughout the world.

The transaction values the business at an enterprise value of approximately 214 million CHF (9.9x LTM Adjusted EBITDA) and is expected to close in early 2018.

