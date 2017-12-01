Consumer perceptions of telecoms billing 2017
Delivering the customer centric bill
As communications service providers (CSPs) turn to customer experience as the key differentiator in increasingly competitive markets, attention has once more returned to telecoms billing. Not only are bills a key part of CSPs’ revenue management processes, but they’re also an essential element and touchpoint in their relationship with their customers.
In this paper, Brite:Bill presents the findings from its annual global study of telecoms consumers – revealing what they think about their current billing experience and what they would like to see changed or improved.
The paper is essential reading for billing managers and BSS staff, but also for everyone involved in creating a better customer experience, or those interested in improving their company’s business performance delivering the customer centric bill.
Brite:Bill conducted this study in August 2017, sampling 3236 consumer customer across eight countries (UK, US, Ireland, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Brazil).
