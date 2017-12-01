Michael Brandenburg of Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, is pleased to announce that it will host a live, complimentary webcast titled, “How Software is Driving Next-Gen Telecom Services,” on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time. The webcast will offer expert insight from Michael Brandenburg, an industry analyst from Frost & Sullivan’s Digital Transformation team.

The business communications market is in the midst of disruption. Traditional telecom providers can deliver highly reliable services to customers but are challenged with rigid infrastructure and manual processes. Aggressive cloud-based providers offer the flexibility and agility of software-based services, but often lack the strong network and access to carrier resources. Software-centric telecom providers, however, are emerging, leveraging the strength of software agility and strong carrier resources.

“As a part of digital transformation initiatives, many businesses are looking for innovative solutions to more effectively integrate communications with their business applications and workflows,” stated Brandenburg. “Unfortunately, existing services are often too rigid to support rapid innovation or trade high levels of quality assurance for deep application integration.”

However, software-centric telecom carriers, like Flowroute, provide another option: High-quality, carrier-grade services that are based on software platforms that also provide a high level of flexibility, scale and application integration.

“These software-based carriers allow customers to leverage significant flexibility in terms of business application integration, automation, and scalability, without sacrificing the quality and reliability customers have come to expect from their communications services,” said Brandenburg.

The webcast aims to provide insight on navigating an evolving communications industry, where enterprises are searching for opportunities to deliver services that are future-proof.

Key highlights of the webcast include:

What market forces are disrupting business communications

Criteria for selecting a cloud-based communications provider

The value of working with a software-centric carrier versus a CPaaS provider



