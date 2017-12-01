Steve Pace of Dynatrace

Digital performance management company Dynatrace, an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), has announced the availability of SaaS contracts for its cloud application performance management solution on AWS Marketplace.

Using AWS, Dynatrace’s new procurement model can offer customers the ability to benefit from the cost savings of annual contracts and take advantage of automatic configurable renewals. Dynatrace has also announced support for AWS PrivateLink, which can enable customers to connect to Dynatrace services through their Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

“Customers can have the ability to simply add Dynatrace to their existing AWS bill, purchasing it in the same way they would buy an AWS solution,” said Steve Pace, SVP, Global Sales at Dynatrace. “This can offer a user-friendly experience for customers deploying application performance monitoring on AWS; reducing some of the steps usually involved in the procurement, deployment and billing of SaaS solutions. The option of contracts can be particularly important for organisations with large scale AWS deployments who want to be able to leverage the ease of AWS Marketplace.”

Through the use of the AI-powered, full-stack transactional visibility provided by Dynatrace, organisations are able to quickly troubleshoot and enhance cloud performance. Dynatrace’s performance management solution can allow users to monitor the performance of services and instances within cloud environments such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), AWS Elastic Load Balancing, and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS).

Support for AWS PrivateLink means that customers can be assisted to monitor their applications stack on AWS without traffic ever leaving their VPC. This brings a number of security benefits to organisations helping them meet the requirements of regulations such as HIPPA or PCI.

“Dynatrace provides solutions that many of our customers rely on to get end-to-end visibility across their application stacks and facilitate a great user experience. With Dynatrace supporting our new AWS PrivateLink for AWS Marketplace feature, in combination with support for AWS Marketplace SaaS Contracts API, our AWS customers can have an even more secure approach to integrating SaaS services into their VPC, with a vendor assigned name, while being able to purchase multi-year SaaS contracts on AWS Marketplace,” said Dave McCann, vice president, AWS Marketplace & Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

“The combination of these features increases the ease of procurement and secure deployment for our customers, making it easier to modernise their application portfolio.”

Support for AWS PrivateLink will initially be available in the Oregon and Sydney regions, with support rolling out to other regions over the coming months.

