Although there is understandable enthusiasm in the vendor community to deploy 5G, operators are cautious of the capex and assessing different strategies for their own deployments. What is clear is that deployment scenarios differ from operator to operator and country to country with different drivers making the technology attractive and affecting the pace of deployment, writes Robert Czajkowski, the operator business strategies manager in the Marketing and Corporate Affairs unit at Nokia.

In essence, there are five main motivations for operators to consider deploying 5G: business growth, greater capacity, diversification, publicity and market leadership.

Business growth

Operators hope that 5G networks will help them to generate additional revenue but it is not clear where this will come from. The history of the mobile industry shows that when a new generation mobile network has been launched there has been an increase in revenues sometimes by as much as a factor of three. However, previous generations were rolled out when the market was still attracting large numbers of new customers so much of the revenue growth was correlated to growth in subscriber numbers.

Now, we face a market place in which there is more than 100% adoption so operators can’t expect the same growth in revenue from the addition of subscribers. There is, however, an expectation that new opportunities such as the emergence of IoT devices in volume will help operators achieve growth. This is something that operators are very much looking at but not all operators are focusing on this area yet. Another opportunity is in using 5G to better support enterprise customers and GSMA Intelligence research has uncovered that 70% of operators see this as having significant potential for revenue growth.

