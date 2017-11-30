Laurent Beuchotte

FIME, a provider in U.S. payments consultancy, has achieved D-Payment Application Specification (D-PAS) consulting services accreditation, and can provide advisory, guidance and support services from the start of an implementation project through the deployment phase for acquirers and issuers that are unfamiliar with D-PAS technology.

FIME can now provide a one-stop shop for acquirers implementing EMV chip-enabled acceptance systems using D-PAS on Discover Network, Diners Club International®, and now PULSE®.

FIME provides a complete pre-certification consulting offer alongside a range of test tool products, certification services and training workshops that are flexible to the needs of acquirers and direct-connect merchants. Pre-certification consulting provides test set-up, testing and fault diagnosis support, efficiently conducted on-site or remotely by EMV acquiring specialists. FIME’s high-capacity, no-lead time D-PAS end-to-end certification service complements its pre-certification consulting to provide acquirers with a fast, seamless route to achieve certification.

“Acquirers preparing to deploy chip-enabled terminals and ATMs on each of Discover’s Networks are required to be compliant with D-PAS specifications,” said Laurent Beuchotte, director at FIME.

With new PULSE accreditations from Discover Global Network, FIME can now provide test tools and services for PULSE end-to-end D-PAS certifications of contact point-of-sale debit and ATM terminals.

“Discover continues to cultivate innovative solutions for better payment security by streamlining D-PAS deployment,” said Ellie Smith, head of chip centre of excellence at Discover. “With FIME’s expanded services, they are now able to better serve their clients, while supporting our ongoing efforts to advance D-PAS implementation globally.”

