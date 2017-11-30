Phil Griston

Gigamon Inc., a provider in traffic visibility solutions for cybersecurity and monitoring applications, announced that the Gigamon Visibility Platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS) has achieved AWS Networking Competency status, a certification in the AWS Partner Network (APN) program.

The company also introduced NetFlow and IPFIX flow record generation for its AWS offering, enabling organisations to establish rapid and pervasive visibility into traffic traversing on AWS. With this capability, enterprises can effectively deliver summarised, critical data to their security and monitoring tools.

The Gigamon solution underwent rigorous evaluations to meet the APN technical validation criteria for reliability, security, performance and product architecture, including review of live customer deployments. Customers across a broad cross-section of enterprise verticals have adopted the Gigamon Visibility Platform for AWS including Zendesk and the CME Group.

Gigamon introduced the Visibility Platform for AWS in November 2016, enabling enterprises to extend their security posture to the public cloud. By working closely with AWS, Gigamon has progressed rapidly through the AWS Partner Network APN Standard and Advanced tier requirements including achieving Public Sector partner status for its GovCloud solution.

“Achieving AWS Networking Competency status further demonstrates our continued commitment to AWS,” said Phil Griston, senior director of alliances at Gigamon. “Security and cloud operations teams will benefit from the demanding technical requirements that Gigamon met to achieve Partner status for the Networking Competency”.

New NetFlow and IPFIX flow record generation on AWS

A new GigaSMART® traffic intelligence capability—standards-based, NetFlow and IPFIX record generation — is now available for the Gigamon Visibility Platform on AWS. NetFlow and IPFIX are powerful technologies that are used by both security and network operations teams to extract summarised information on network traffic flows and deliver NetFlow to a large ecosystem of security and monitoring tools.

NetFlow and IPFIX generation is a popular feature in the GigaSMART suite of traffic intelligence applications. By generating flow records in NetFlow or IPFIX format, users can gain summarised insight into traffic traversing their virtual private cloud (VPC) instances. Security professionals can use unsampled NetFlow or IPFIX records generated by the Gigamon Visibility Platform to track every flow with precision.

Used in conjunction with the Gigamon Visibility Platform to gain full traffic visibility, enterprises can:

Determine summarised information on source and destination of traffic, class of service and causes of congestion.

Segregate and obfuscate sensitive information from being visible to security tools in order to protect privacy.

Significantly decrease the cost of data transfer either to tools in a different VPCs or to tools on-premises.

Accelerate the migration of mission-critical workloads on AWS by leveraging existing NetFlow and IPFIX-aware tools to track flows on the cloud.



“By sending unsampled NetFlow and IPFIX data to Scrutiniser—Plixer’s network traffic analytics system—these new solutions from Gigamon help to ensure our customers get the data they need to support fast, efficient security incident response. The extended visibility they gain across their public, private, and hybrid clouds is unprecedented,” said Bob Noel, director of strategic partnerships and marketing at Plixer.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus