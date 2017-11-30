John Negron of Tenable

Tenable, Inc, the Cyber Exposure company, announced the expansion of its existing operations in the Middle East, Japan and Latin America in response to strong global demand for Tenable solutions. This expansion comes on the heels of the company achieving record third quarter results with record billings and billings growth exceeding 50% on a year-over-year basis.

The third quarter marks the sixth consecutive quarter of 45% billings growth or higher and showcases Tenable’s leadership in helping organisations of all sizes around the globe rethink how they manage, measure and reduce Cyber Exposure across the modern attack surface.

Cyber threats have no geographic boundaries and pose an existential threat to organisations of every size, in every sector and in every geography. With cyber attacks such as WannaCry and Petya infecting computer networks in at least 65 countries in a matter of days, the urgency to proactively understand and reduce cyber risk in every country around the globe has never been greater.

Tenable already has an established global footprint, with close to 24,000 customers in 160 countries and 22% of the companies on the Forbes Global 2000 list. The company has hired seasoned industry veterans to accelerate its established and growing presence in these high-growth regions.

Doug Neuman has joined Tenable as regional sales director for Japan. Neuman is a proven technical and sales leader with 15 years of experience building, leading and managing global cybersecurity teams. Prior to joining Tenable, Neuman served as the managing director for Japan at Tanium where he led the sales and technical teams, working closely with Global 2000 companies and government organisations in the region.

Francisco Ramirez has also joined Tenable to lead the company’s efforts in Latin America. For over 15 years, Ramirez built successful teams in the region for industry leaders like IBM, Sourcefire, and most recently Cisco. Finally, Maher Jadallah joins Tenable as regional director of sales in the Middle East. Jadallah has spent over a decade in IT security leading teams to help grow Cisco, Sourcefire and Riverbed‘s presence in the region.

“Tenable is one of the fastest-growing private cybersecurity software companies in the world and we are committed to providing the best customer experience in every geographic market,” said John Negron, chief revenue officer at Tenable. “Bringing in these talented go-to-market leaders illustrates we are not just fulfilling our growing global demand for Cyber Exposure solutions, but setting the pace for innovation across our industry. We are excited to bring Neuman, Ramirez and Jadallah on board to help lead the company through its next phase of growth.”

