Misha Govshteyn of Alert Logic

Alert Logic, a provider of Security-as-a-Service solutions for the cloud, announced at the AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, the availability of Alert Logic Cloud Insight Essentials. Architected to support the newly launched Amazon GuardDuty,the new Alert Logic service helps users continuously identify and fix configurations of their Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments that don’t meet security best practices and be alerted to active threats.

Cloud Insight Essentials allows users to take full and fast advantage of Amazon GuardDuty findings by enriching, prioritising and providing recommendations for efficient remediation actions for responding to and preventing attacks targeting workloads on AWS.

Amazon GuardDuty is a continuous security monitoring service that identifies unexpected and potentially malicious activity including escalation of privileges, use of exposed credentials or communication with malicious IPs, URLs, or domains.

Cloud Insight Essentials arms Amazon GuardDuty customers with the context needed to remediate by adding clear threat explanations with topology visualisations of impacted resources including tags and VPC location. Cloud Insight Essentials delivers real-time summaries and interactive reports extending Amazon GuardDuty findings and helps customers plan their immediate response, including security improvements to eliminate exposures.

“Amazon GuardDuty is another example of the security advantages cloud brings to the enterprise,” said Misha Govshteyn, senior vice president of product & marketing at Alert Logic. “We’ve teamed with AWS to add our unique value to Amazon GuardDuty findings, maintaining a dynamic asset model of the customer’s environment and providing prescriptive guidance on how to remediate Amazon GuardDuty findings and adhere to security best practices on AWS.”

Cloud Insight Essentials provides AWS users with additional visibility to both prevent and respond to active threats, packaged at an aggressive price point and accessible in minutes on AWS Marketplace. Cloud Insight Essentials includes capabilities for continuous assessment of resource configuration exposures, enrichment of Amazon GuardDuty findings and guided remediation steps.

“By integrating with Amazon GuardDuty findings, Alert Logic Cloud Insight Essentials provides businesses with the security status on AWS infrastructure and their applications,” said Rohit Gupta, global segment leader, security, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Visibility is key to effective threat protection and Cloud Insight Essentials gives businesses an up-to-date view of the security posture of their mission critical applications on AWS.”

For an additional cost per instance per hour, Cloud Insight Essentials users can also launch agentless software vulnerability scanning for continuous assessment of software, applications and workloads deployed on AWS.

“We depend on AWS to give us timely feeds of security data about our environment, and we depend on Alert Logic to add the context and guidance we need for decisions in our security operations,” said Mike Santimaw, vice president of information security, innovation labs & corporate solutions at Rent-A-Center. “Alert Logic gives us eyes on glass for application, service configuration and software exposures together with prioritised recommendations so we can take action.”

