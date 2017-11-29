Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion plc

Cerillion plc, a provider of billing, charging and customer management solutions, announced that it will be demonstrating its cloud billing and subscription management solution, Cerillion Skyline, at TM Forum Live! Asia as part of the Interconnecting Business with Sponsored Data catalyst project,championed by Orange and NTT, and delivered in conjunction with Nokia, Sigma and Cloudstreet. This catalyst will deliver a fabric for providers connecting a broad set of enterprises from different verticals into a mobile sponsored data offering. The catalyst delivers a blueprint that can bring together enterprise, brands and CSP to offer complete sponsored data offerings to end users.

Growth in sponsored data services is currently inhibited by a legacy approach to on-boarding new brands that is dependent on siloed systems and bespoke point-to-point integration. This catalyst project is delivering a centralised Sponsored Data Exchange that accelerates the time to launch new sponsored services by connecting brands and CSPs through open standards-based interfaces, and creates a scalable platform for multi-sided business models.

Cerillion Skyline is a powerful SaaS billing application for the next generation of digital services. Designed specifically for the cloud, but built on more than 20 years’ experience delivering high performance on-premise billing and transaction processing systems, Skyline can be implemented quickly and seamlessly, with a comprehensive set of REST APIs making it ideally suited to an open ecosystem model.

Skyline solves the billing and settlement challenges of the sponsored data business model, by supporting rapid on-boarding of digital services and multi-party ‘B2B2X’ billing relationships.

“Sponsored data services represent a significant opportunity to open up the traditional telco model and monetise new enterprise relationships,” says Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. “Through Cerillion Skyline, we are helping telcos to embrace digital transformation by enabling faster service launches and supporting greater business model innovation.”

Meet Cerillion at TM Forum Live! Asia, 5-7th December in Singapore, to find out more.

