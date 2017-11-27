Fabien Garcia of Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks, a global provider of wireless broadband networking solutions, has announced a new distribution agreement with BeIP which will further expand its presence across Europe and Africa. Under the agreement, BeIP, a networks and security distributor, will be able to offer Cambium Networks’ entire product range, including its core point-to-point and point-to-multipoint solutions, the ePMP™ portfolio and cnPilot™ products,to its customers in France and French-speaking parts of Africa.

BeIP will join Cambium Networks’ other trusted global distributors providing its solutions worldwide to serve highly critical applications in environments that cannot be fully served by fixed networks. Cambium Networks’ product offering leverages it’s strong point-to-point backhaul and point-to-multipoint distribution network heritage and an extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms.

“Cambium Networks specialises in technological innovation and has a strong reputation for providing efficient, cost-effective solutions,” said Houssine Tahtah, marketing manager at BeIP. “The richness of Cambium Networks’ portfolio means we can cover all communication infrastructure requirements, from connecting a camera installed in a car park to providing internet coverage in an unserved area or constructing a secure broadband link.

We believe that this, combined with our technical expertise, will allow us to rapidly develop Cambium Networks’ solutions through our network of integrator and installer partners, helping even more people get connected.”

BeIP, headquartered in Villepinte, France, is a distributor and wholesale expert in IP convergence solutions, which it offers through a network of reseller partners and active integrators across Europe and Africa. The company also offers a range of technical support services.

“With more than 10 years’ experience, BeIP is an ideal partner for us as we continue to grow and expand across Europe,”said Fabien Garcia, regional sales director for France and Morocco at Cambium Networks. “BeIP has a great understanding of the telecoms landscape in France and Africa and the unique challenges it brings, as well as the expertise required to develop solutions ideally suited to its customers in these regions.”

