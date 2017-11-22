Matt Dean

FireMon, the Intelligent Security Management provider, will debut Intelligent Policy Automation (IPA) for Cloud at this year’s AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, Nov 27 – Dec 1, 2017. With IPA for Cloud, the company extends its industry-leading change automation framework to security controls in AWS.

FireMon’s vision for a faster, more intelligent way to implement changes to network access centres on the impact of changes on risk and compliance to reduce the time and number of errors associated with more traditional approaches to change management.

According to Gartner analysts Adam Hils and Rajpreet Kaur in their report One Brand of Firewall Is a Best Practice for Most Enterprises, “Through 2020, 99% of firewall breaches will be caused by firewall misconfigurations, not flaws in the firewall.” With recent headlines, it seems this trend will affect more than traditional firewalls as enterprises more to the cloud.

“IPA for Cloud from FireMon essentially allows any organisation the ability to gain control of its configuration fate with real-time analysis of controls across the enterprise and an intelligent automation framework that reduces the likelihood of human error,” said Matt Dean, VP of Product Management, FireMon. “We’ve seen these misconfigurations affecting many organisations where information is left inadvertently exposed.”

“IPA for Cloud complements the Amazon service and offers organisations added assurance that their configurations are accurate, secure and compliant in a timely matter, so organisations can take advantage of the nimble nature of cloud platforms,” he explained.

FireMon’s IPA delivers cloud security assurance. Beginning with access requests, forms can be customised to capture the complete requirements upfront to ensure the designed change achieves the intended outcome. From there, IPA’s workflow takes over providing checks for accuracy and compliance along the way, including a pre-change impact simulation based on fully customisable control assessments.

To see IPA for Cloud in action at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, head to booth 2824.

