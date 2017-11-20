As Communications Service Providers (CSPs) invest in becoming Digital Service Providers (DSPs), providing new digital services, digitalising their operations, and virtualising their networks, what are the major new challenges?

In an interview with analyst Mark Mortensen, Digital Experience Research Director with Analysys Mason, Jonathan Kaftzan of software giant Amdocs, discusses the current landscape, identifying the key threats and opportunities that have become apparent.

As they move increasingly into the digital space, with a range of increasingly complex new digital services bundles for both consumer and enterprise, there is unquestionably an overwhelming need for Telcos to simplify their business processes.

That said, they also have a number of inherent strengths, some currently untapped, that can be galvanized and built on, as they transform, for immediate financial and subscriber value benefits.

Take a look at the very real market opportunities already open to CSPs, how some are already realising that value and the key learning points, outlined in this recent discussion.

Please note: Magazine can only be read by users who have logged in.

Registration is free via the form on the rightbottom!