Interoute, a global cloud and network provider, has opened a new point-of-presence (PoP) in Sydney, Australia. The PoP will host the 18th Interoute Virtual Data Centre (VDC) globally, the company’s third in the Asia Pacific region.

The announcement comes in response to customer demand for expanded global cloud coverage in the Asia Pacific region and extends the reach of Interoute’s new Edge SD-WAN services. Interoute Edge is used by customers to accelerate their enterprise data traffic around the world.

Using the global Interoute Cloud Fabric, public and private access networks can blend into one dynamic digital platform, where application traffic travels over the fastest available routes. The Interoute Cloud Fabric binds together all Interoute VDC cloud zones, co-location facilities, PoPs, as well as third-party cloud providers with Interoute’s ultra-low latency private network backbone.

Mark Lewis, EVP Products and Development at Interoute, said: “Sydney is a global city and businesses are demanding better local connectivity and compute capability to support their growth. As we continue to grow our footprint in the Asia Pacific region, opening a PoP in Sydney is an important step to providing businesses in this theatre with faster, more reliable and secure access to cloud and IT services.”

The Sydney location will be a core PoP on the Interoute network with local peering and resilient connectivity to Interoute’s Singapore and Hong Kong locations. It will host the 18th Interoute VDC global IaaS zone, giving customers the ability to launch virtual machines as well as Interoute Edge gateways.

With these services in Sydney set to go live in the first half of 2018, Interoute’s vast global network will expand to connect 127 major cities across 30 countries and 18 global cloud zones. Interoute offers customers a global ICT infrastructure platform that supports the integration of enterprise legacy IT with Digital environments.

