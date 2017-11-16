Pierre Hagendorf of Softil

Softil, the provider of software building blocks for developers of IP communications products and solutions, announces a series of new enhancements to its award-winning toolkit (SDK) products.

The enhancements extend the functionality of the firm’s developer tools with support for the latest revisions of the IP Communication open standards to better address the needs of the global developer community.

“Commercial grade enabling IP communications solutions are required to address the evolving market and developers need the highest quality, standards-compliant and interoperable SDK/API toolkits to bring new products to market in the shortest timeframe,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “With these enhancements, this is exactly what Softil provides.”

Support for SIP over the WebSocket protocol has been added to the Softil SIP Developer Suite. Supporting SIP over WebSocket enables direct interoperability between traditional enterprise IP communication platforms, call centers and devices and the latest and popular WebRTC-based clients. This significantly extends the reach of enterprise communications allowing customers such as banks and doctors to communicate directly from a web browser.

Another set of enhancements concerns Softil’s RTP/RTCP Toolkit for transport of real-time multimedia content. New features include support for DTLS and single port multiplexing, which are again essential for direct interoperability of IP solutions with WebRTC implementations, as well as support for H.265 and OPUS codecs.

Softil’s ICE Firewall and NAT Traversal Toolkit has also been upgraded and now offers support for many advanced mechanisms which are critical for efficient firewall and NAT traversal in a multitude of network deployments. These advanced mechanisms include support for MS-ICE2 for Microsoft Skype for Business and latest Microsoft Teams, support for Trickle ICE and for ICE over TCP.

