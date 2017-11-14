Accedian, the global end-to-end network performance assurance experts, announced that Brazilian national operator TIM Brasil will use Accedian’s award-winning SkyLIGHT virtualised solution to monitor and assure the performance of its nationwide fixed and mobile services.

Accedian SkyLIGHT is the industry’s first fully virtualised NFV-based performance assurance solution. TIM Brasil selected Accedian SkyLIGHT based on its performance and cost, as the most appropriate solution for monitoring network performance and ensuring a consistent, high-quality user experience and quality of service for TIM.

As a software solution, SkyLIGHT’s flexibility means it can support new network technologies and continue to deliver performance assurance monitoring as TIM Brasil migrates its network to 4.5G and 5G.

“Here at TIM Brasil, our broad range of subscriber services includes wholesale, corporate, LTE mobile voice and data, and residential broadband,” said Marcelo Duarte, wholesale director at TIM Brasil. “A critical part of our service delivery strategy is to assure network growth quality and maintaining the best-in-class customer experience.”

“Importantly, SkyLIGHT’s versatility means it will continue to ensure high-quality network performance and user experience as we upgrade our current network – firstly, to 4.5G and then 5G. We’re impressed by the accuracy, flexibility, and scalability of SkyLIGHT, and its significant contribution in enabling us to execute our wider growth strategy, now and into the future.”

Accedian SkyLIGHT extends virtualised instrumentation layer capabilities across an entire network – fixed or mobile – and includes service assurance, monitoring of bandwidth usage, services activation testing, and network fault isolation.

In addition, SkyLIGHT’s new NFV performance monitoring (PM) capabilities significantly enhance its flexibility and scalability: operators can extend monitoring to locations on their network without existing test functions and without the need to install extra hardware.

“Brazil is the largest market for mobile in South America, and people and companies there are spending more on services like LTE data, broadband and business services,” said Accedian CEO Patrick Ostiguy. “As Brazil’s second largest mobile operator and also an established fixed-line provider, TIM Brasil is well positioned to benefit from this trend.

We’re pleased to expand our existing relationship with TIM Brasil and play our part in helping them make the most of this opportunity with our market-leading network assurance technology.”

