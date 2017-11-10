Brian D’Arcy - Anam

ROCCO’s independent survey of 172 Mobile Network Operators in 141 countries puts Anam’s A2P solution at the top.

Anam’s A2P ASSURE solution was selected by MNO’s as the top rated A2P SMS Firewall vendor, as well as earning a coveted Tier 1 supplier status. The comprehensive study asked MNOs to rate 15 leading vendors on 30+ KPIs across multiple aspects of the solution including Industry knowledge, Technological Capability, Performance, Reporting and Leadership. As well as earning the top vendor spot, Anam’s solution scored consistently high on all KPIs earning itself the prestigious Tier 1 status.

Delighted with the report’s findings, Anam CCO, Brian D’Arcy stated “Anam has invested in building a state of the art A2P monetisation solution. Winning this award from the international MNO community follows closely on a number of recent prestigious contract wins and is a solid endorsement of Anam’s unique business strategy to generate new A2P SMS revenue for our Mobile Operator customers”. Anam recently announced extension of its A2P partnership deal’s with Digicel and Telenor groups.

Anam’s solution for Mobile Operators includes patented SMS Firewall technology, state of the art analytics and reporting tools, SS7 & SMS technical specialists and an experienced team of commercial A2P consultants. Anam partners with the Mobile Operators on risk/reward flexible revenue share basis.

Further details on the survey are available from the ROCCO site.

Anam is the fastest growing independent SMS Firewall and A2P Monetisation service provider in the world, filtering billions of messages for Mobile Operators for more than 350m subscribers across 65 countries. Anam’s team of Industry leading A2P consultants leverage firewall technology to enable Mobile Operators to generate new revenues from A2P SMS traffic on their networks. The company’s offering has generated incremental revenues in excess of $2million per annum for every 1 million subscribers. Anam owns the worldwide patent for Home Routing (EP 1683375 B1), a technique invented by John Murtagh, Anam CTO in 2006 and fundamental to SMS Firewalls ever since.

Anam has corporate and technical headquarters in Dublin Ireland, Anam’s Asia presence is managed from Kuala Lumpur and the company has further worldwide presence in the UK, Pakistan, Jamaica, Malta, Czech Republic and Vietnam. www.anam.com

ROCCO is the 100% neutral Research, Strategy and Education Company based in the UK. For 3.5 years we have providing research into Roaming and Interconnect Vendors on behalf of Mobile Network Operators interested in making the right Vendor decisions as well as on all kinds of hot topics that interest them. Over 500 MNOs contribute to our research annually.