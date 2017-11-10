Infinera, the provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, announced that Netflix, the world’s internet television network, deployed the Infinera Cloud Xpress 2 to expand their delivery capacity for streaming videos. More than 100 million Netflix members in over 190 countries enjoy 125 million hours of streaming TV shows and movies per day.

Netflix chose the Cloud Xpress 2 for the unmatched combination of capacity and simplicity in a compact, easy-to-install optical networking platform. The Cloud Xpress 2 supports simple point-and-click provisioning and the highest plug-and-play combination of capacity and reach available, delivering 1.2 terabits per second of capacity up to 130 kilometers without any external equipment. Infinera Instant Bandwidth enables Netflix to activate and pay for additional capacity in minutes, reducing initial cost of deployment while remaining responsive to dynamic capacity demands.

“The Infinera Cloud Xpress 2 makes it easy to deploy new high-capacity links between our Open Connect content delivery points of presence and quickly scale capacity to match demand,” said Dave Temkin, vice president of global networks, Netflix.

“We are honored to work with Netflix to help improve the delivery of streaming videos for its more than 100 million members around the world,” said Pete Dale, vice president of sales, cloud and content at Infinera. “The Netflix deployments demonstrate the exceptional simplicity and operational efficiency of the terabit-scale Cloud Xpress 2.”

“The Infinera Cloud Xpress was the first compact modular data center interconnect (DCI) platform on the market in 2014 and is an amazing technical and commercial success,” said Andrew Schmitt, lead analyst, optical at Cignal AI. “Infinera led the fast-growing compact modular DCI market from its inception – and still does with 38% share for the first half of 2017.”

The Infinera Cloud Xpress Family delivers high-performance DCI solutions to cloud service providers, internet content providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprise network operators and other large-scale data center operators. The Cloud Xpress 2 features the Infinera Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4), also available in the Infinera XTS-3300 for subsea applications and the XT-3300 for terrestrial long-haul applications.

