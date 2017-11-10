Andrew Brown of Strategy Analytics

The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) market has evolved considerably over recent years and is more competitive than ever before.

The EMM software market will grow to $1.8 billion (€1.55 billion) in 2017, representing total year-on-year growth of 9.0%. Over the next five years, the market is expected to continue stable growth, reaching $2.2 billion (€1.89 billion) by 2022 according to Strategy Analytics’ latest reports, Global Enterprise Mobility Management Vendor Revenue 2016 and Forecast (2014-2022), and State of the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market – 2016 Market Leaders and 2022 Forecast.

EMM platforms are evolving from tactical device management tools to broader unified end-user computing management (UEM) platforms, crossing mobile devices, apps, and data, as well as traditional computing platforms such as laptops and PCs.

As mobility grows in the enterprise, EMM solutions will become centralised control points for how employees and devices connect to enterprise data and IT resources. Strategy Analytics latest reports analyse the EMM market, ranking the top vendors by revenue in 2016 and providing the market trends and events that helped shape the current and future market landscape.

Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software Revenue Share ($M) by Vendor, 2016

According to Gina Luk, principal analyst of Mobile Workforce Strategies at Strategy Analytics and author of the report “Mobile security and growth in BYOD (Bring your Own) devices are primary drivers behind EMM adoption. VMware AirWatch, BlackBerry/ Good Technology lead the EMM market with 19% and 18% share respectively.

Other vendors that saw strong growth in 2016 included MobileIron, Citrix and Microsoft. The EMM market is more competitive now than ever before and we have also seen SAP, IBM, SOTI, Sophos and Symantec fighting fiercely to seize EMM marketshare”.

“EMM solutions are an important component of a GDPR-compliant security program. An enterprise that does not use EMM effectively may find it challenging to justify to authorities why it did not technical measures to mitigate the risk of data loss in cases of a breach, especially when the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation will go live in May 2018”, added Andrew Brown, executive director of enterprise research at Strategy Analytics.

