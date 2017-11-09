Makman Technology Consulting (MTC), announced its partnership with TM Forum, the industry association driving digital business transformation of the communications industry, to support the digital transformation of the telecoms sector in MENA.

The partnership will see MTC become the exclusive Certified Associate for TM Forum in Libya, and the only partner to provide TM Forum’s complete range of services to Libyan telecoms and technology companies. The relationship started in November 2016 and, now the trial period has been passed successfully, the relationship is formally approved.

“Partnership with TM Forum is the perfect fit to our strategy of leading digital transformation in MENA” said Luqman Shantal, CEO of MTC. Many others embark on this by focusing mainly on technology disruption, and a few are tackling process innovation. Our approach at MTC is to start with digital culture by humanising this imperative. Addressing the cultural barrier risk that is ranked first among the threats to successful digital initiatives”.

Shantal added: “Opportunities are substantial; our real challenge is not the current situation of Libya, many countries exploited digital immediately post instability, take Estonia as an example. Our real challenge lies in tailoring this for culture and process maturity. We will prove to MENA that Frameworx does work, and we will share our success stories shortly.”

Tim Banham, managing director, Member Engagement and Sales, TM Forum explains, “Understanding the environment within which our members operate on a daily basis, and being able to interact with them in their environment, enable the Forum to provide its members with the right level of support to empower success.

In regions, such as Libya, which have been closed to international business for a lengthy period of time, having a local associate such as MTC to provide that intimate relationship is very important. I am extremely pleased to have an Associate of the quality and capability that MTC has displayed to act on our behalf within Libya.”

