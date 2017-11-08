Svend Holme Sorensen

Strengthening its business management team, GateHouse Telecom A/S announces the appointment of Svend Holme Sorensen as product manager to manage and lead the development of its software products and services for the global satellite industry.

Sorensen has developed his skillsets in product management with small and large international organisations. Highlights to date include tenures as engineering manager and then global line manager for Siemens Mobile Phones, software business development for Motorola and product line manager for KMD, one of Denmark’s IT and software companies.

In his new role, Sorensen will be the key link between GateHouse Telecom’s sales and engineering teams and be responsible for the forward roadmap for its next generation products for the satellite industry. A particular focus will be better serving Inmarsat’s partners in the Global Xpress network market.

“Svend Sorensen brings to GateHouse Telecom a career rich in the successful development of leading technology projects with major enterprises,” says Thomas Jensen, director, GateHouse Telecom. “As a leading technology provider and enabler for the satellite industry, he will help extend our footprint in satellite markets and ensure the timely roll-out of products that customers need to get ahead.”

Sorensen holds a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from Aalborg University.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus