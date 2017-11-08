The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) has announced that its sixth annual Global Summit will be held in London on May 1-3, 2018. Building on the success of the 2017 Global Summit in Cape Town, South Africa, the Alliance has turned its focus to Europe to encourage discussion on dynamic spectrum access for affordable and accessible connectivity.

“At the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, we recognise Europe as a leader in global spectrum management. With the ongoing activities around TV White Space, CBRS, and 5G preparations on the continent, the time is ripe for the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance to bring its Global Summit to Europe for the first time,” said Kalpak Gude, president of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance. “There is a lot of interest in Europe for license-exempt and shared spectrum models and the Summit will focus on the need for low-, mid-, and high-band spectrum on a license-exempt and shared basis for enabling broadband access.”

The DSA Global Summit 2018 will be held at the Hilton London Wembley and will build on last year’s Summit in Cape Town, where the key theme was how to overcome the digital divide. Holding next year’s Global Summit in Europe will allow the DSA to broaden the focus to include catering for the connectivity and capacity requirements of next generation networks, including 5G.

Gude continued: “Access everywhere and for everyone will require a blend of technologies and business plans, and it must have access to spectrum. Spectrum abundance is the key to a digital future and will require a balance between licensed, license-exempt, and lightly-licensed spectrum.

If 5G is to be focused around an everywhere and everyone solution, one that is robust enough to enable the Internet of Things while helping to bring the next three or four billion online, dynamic sharing will be at the heart of it. We are delighted to be hosting the sixth annual Global Summit in London next May, where we will welcome policy makers, regulators, academia, public and private sector representatives, as well as other delegates with an interest in spectrum sharing, to join in our open discussions.”

The DSA Global Summit 2018 will be the premier event for policy makers and regulators to share best practices, learn about the latest spectrum sharing policies and participate in discussions on how to maximise social and economic impact in urban cities and remote regions across the globe. To read more, please click here.

