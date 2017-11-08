Mobile payments company, Bango has announced a strategic partnership and commercial deal with Infomedia, to increase the number of digital merchants that benefit from the Bango Platform for mobile payments. The agreement is designed to strengthen Bango’s position as the payments platform of choice for Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), the preferred payment method for merchants.

Infomedia provides a managed services platform that delivers DCB for a wide range of branded, third-party content. This is becoming widely adopted as operators look to grow the portfolio of content offered to their customers. Through this partnership, the Infomedia service will be integrated with the Bango Platform, enabling Infomedia customers and partners to rapidly scale by launching DCB across multiple operators already integrated to Bango.

Operators integrated to the Bango Platform for app store billing gain a catalogue of new merchant services through the partnership. Infomedia’s trusted DCB platform actively manages customer experience and payment consent to deliver market-leading levels of transparency.

Operators can now give their customers a full range of content from individual merchants to the world’s biggest app stores, with Bango providing the common payment platform. Both customer channels – app store and merchant services – will benefit from optimised revenue performance and customer experience through unique Bango Boost technology.

Bango CMO, Anil Malhotra says: “Infomedia’s exceptional quality and proven relationships make them the right partner for Bango to expand the availability of the Bango Platform to more branded merchants. They have a great track record in DCB with operators in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. We look forward to adding business from Infomedia merchants including WWE, Mcafee, Intel, and Hopster to the Bango Platform.”

Michael Tomlins, Infomedia CEO comments: “The Bango Platform’s market-leading position with the major app stores, combined with Infomedia’s deep and trusted merchant relationships provide global access to all key growth segments for DCB. Together we will be the driving force in what has been a fragmented industry, delivering a clear advantage for all parties through consolidation.”

