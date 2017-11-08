Device intelligence provider Tweakker announces that Norwegian network operator Telia Company has ordered its cloud self-care Device Guides service for the telco’s two mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) OneCall and MyCall. The telecoms operator will open the Tweakker service to its entire customer base and expects to cut costs significantly while providing a higher level of service to the customers.

“We live in a cloud, self-care world and the days of subscribers waiting in a calling queue for technical support are gone,” says Oistein Eriksen, head of OneCall/MyCall. “By reducing the number of costly calls to our care centres through Tweakker’s online self-care guides by a significant portion, we enter an era of financial sanity and improve our care service in the process.”

“The cost of customer care labour is spiralling as the complexities of getting smartphones onboard increases,” adds Pierre Hagendorf, Tweakker’s CEO. “Last year, Tweakker’s Device Guides saved MVNO customers a collective $40 million (€34.49 million) in care costs. With increasing numbers of MVNOs such as OneCall and MyCall turning to our portal, we expect even more savings will be achieved in by the end of this year.”

Telia is Norway’s driving force in the sustained migration of households and businesses from fixed to mobile services through its virtual carriers. The telco is now developing LTE and the forthcoming 5G technologies, while providing mobile voice using VoLTE. Telia offers an LTE-A service providing 300Mb/s speeds to about 2.5 million Norwegians, while it has also achieved 1Gb/s data rates using quad-band carrier aggregation technology as a precursor to 5G.

As Telia’s services and subscriber base increases with this product roadmap, Tweakker’s Device Guides will generate even greater value to the telco in the years ahead.

Tweakker is the world’s leading solution of device APN setup, online smartphone care and engagement automation solutions. Over 100 MVNOs base their business on the Tweakker Cloud for customer onboarding, online smartphone support device data and engagement automation.

