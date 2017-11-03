Vendor(s) Client, Country Product/Service Date

Anam Digicell, Caribbean, Central America and South East Asia Selection of A2P Assure to assure app to person SMS (A2P) partnership in the operator’s 31 national networks 10.17

Brite:Bill BT Group, UK Brite:Bill selected as billing communications platform provider to transform customer invoices 9.17

Comarch Netia, Poland Comarch Fault Management central network monitoring system chosen to support Polish operator 10.17

Comarch Orange, Poland Comarch selected to provide best-of-suite OSS systems as part of Orange OSS4TTH fibre to the home project 9.17

DigitalRoute Real Move, Thailand Deployment of DigitalRoute MediationZone product to enable launch of enhanced bundled services 10.17

Fortumo Elisa, Finland Finnish operator selects direct carrier billing from Fortumo to bring mobile payments to its two million customers 10.17

Fortumo Telenor, Myanmar Expansion of relationship between Telenor and Fortumo with carrier billing partnership in Myanmar 10.17

Fortumo A1 Telekom Austria Group, Austria Launch of direct carrier billing so users can make payment for digital goods on their phone bills 10.17

Fortumo Orange, Egypt Expansion of direct carrier billing partnership to Egyptian market 9.17

iPass Ooredoo Global Services, MENA and South East Asia iPass SmartConnect SDK chosen to provide global Wi-Fi services to Ooredoo customers for Q1 2018 launch 10.17

Matrixx Software Wind Tre, Italy Operator’s brands Tre and Wind select Matrixx to provide digital commerce platform 9.17

Mycom OSI Three, UK Mycom OSI selected to assure next generation core network which deploys NFV and SDN 10.17

Netcracker Technology Midco, USA Expansion of billing relationship to encompass advanced B2B billing capabilities 9.17

Netcracker Technology RCN, USA Netcracker Revenue Management system chosen to improve efficiency at RCN and its Grande Communications operation 9.17

Openet Liberty Global, global Openet Network Selection Intelligence (NSI) system chosen to help bolster network connectivity options and drive traffic to its network 9.17

Sicap Telma, Madagascar Selection of Sicap Mobile Device Management Centre (DMC), USSD and USSD Menu Browser products to enable value-added services 10.17

Spirent China Telecom, China Spirent selected to be exclusive provider of voice quality testing for operator’s voice over LTE (VoLTE) roll-out 9.17

Syniverse Alfa Telecom, Lebanon Multi-year agreement for Syniverse to provide LTE roaming and real-time monitoring services 10.17

Teligent BT, UK Teligent chosen to replace end of life components within some BT platforms with IN protocol converter function 10.17

TEOCO Turk Telekom, Turkey TEOCO selected to deliver network performance managed services project 10.17

Tutela Telefónica, Mexico Agreement to enable operator to access crowd-sourced network quality data from more than 150,000 Mexican mobile users to help improve quality of service 10.17

Tweakker Telenor, Norway Tweakker selected to pilot Telenor Device Guides offering to encourage subscribers to use online self-care guides 10.17

VMware & Cloudify Partner Communications, USA Vendors selected to help operator implement NFV approach to deliver reduction in cost per customer for delivery of network services 9.17