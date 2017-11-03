VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List September and October 2017
|Vendor(s)
|Client, Country
|Product/Service
|Date
|Anam
|Digicell, Caribbean, Central America and South East Asia
|Selection of A2P Assure to assure app to person SMS (A2P) partnership in the operator’s 31 national networks
|10.17
|Brite:Bill
|BT Group, UK
|Brite:Bill selected as billing communications platform provider to transform customer invoices
|9.17
|Comarch
|Netia, Poland
|Comarch Fault Management central network monitoring system chosen to support Polish operator
|10.17
|Comarch
|Orange, Poland
|Comarch selected to provide best-of-suite OSS systems as part of Orange OSS4TTH fibre to the home project
|9.17
|DigitalRoute
|Real Move, Thailand
|Deployment of DigitalRoute MediationZone product to enable launch of enhanced bundled services
|10.17
|Fortumo
|Elisa, Finland
|Finnish operator selects direct carrier billing from Fortumo to bring mobile payments to its two million customers
|10.17
|Fortumo
|Telenor, Myanmar
|Expansion of relationship between Telenor and Fortumo with carrier billing partnership in Myanmar
|10.17
|Fortumo
|A1 Telekom Austria Group, Austria
|Launch of direct carrier billing so users can make payment for digital goods on their phone bills
|10.17
|Fortumo
|Orange, Egypt
|Expansion of direct carrier billing partnership to Egyptian market
|9.17
|iPass
|Ooredoo Global Services, MENA and South East Asia
|iPass SmartConnect SDK chosen to provide global Wi-Fi services to Ooredoo customers for Q1 2018 launch
|10.17
|Matrixx Software
|Wind Tre, Italy
|Operator’s brands Tre and Wind select Matrixx to provide digital commerce platform
|9.17
|Mycom OSI
|Three, UK
|Mycom OSI selected to assure next generation core network which deploys NFV and SDN
|10.17
|Netcracker Technology
|Midco, USA
|Expansion of billing relationship to encompass advanced B2B billing capabilities
|9.17
|Netcracker Technology
|RCN, USA
|Netcracker Revenue Management system chosen to improve efficiency at RCN and its Grande Communications operation
|9.17
|Openet
|Liberty Global, global
|Openet Network Selection Intelligence (NSI) system chosen to help bolster network connectivity options and drive traffic to its network
|9.17
|Sicap
|Telma, Madagascar
|Selection of Sicap Mobile Device Management Centre (DMC), USSD and USSD Menu Browser products to enable value-added services
|10.17
|Spirent
|China Telecom, China
|Spirent selected to be exclusive provider of voice quality testing for operator’s voice over LTE (VoLTE) roll-out
|9.17
|Syniverse
|Alfa Telecom, Lebanon
|Multi-year agreement for Syniverse to provide LTE roaming and real-time monitoring services
|10.17
|Teligent
|BT, UK
|Teligent chosen to replace end of life components within some BT platforms with IN protocol converter function
|10.17
|TEOCO
|Turk Telekom, Turkey
|TEOCO selected to deliver network performance managed services project
|10.17
|Tutela
|Telefónica, Mexico
|Agreement to enable operator to access crowd-sourced network quality data from more than 150,000 Mexican mobile users to help improve quality of service
|10.17
|Tweakker
|Telenor, Norway
|Tweakker selected to pilot Telenor Device Guides offering to encourage subscribers to use online self-care guides
|10.17
|VMware & Cloudify
|Partner Communications, USA
|Vendors selected to help operator implement NFV approach to deliver reduction in cost per customer for delivery of network services
|9.17
|WeDo Technologies
|TPx Communications, USA
|Deployment of WeDo RAID Fraud Management Solution (FMS) to protect unified communications provider’s customers from fraud
|9.17
