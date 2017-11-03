ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, announced that it is bringing a unified approach to enterprise service management with an update to the cloud version of its flagship ITSM product, ServiceDesk Plus.

With the ability to launch and manage multiple service desk instances on the go, organisations can now leverage proven IT service management (ITSM) best practices to streamline business functions for non-IT departments, including HR, facilities and finance. Available immediately, the ServiceDesk Plus cloud version comes loaded with built-in templates unique to various business processes, giving users the flexibility to perform codeless customisations for quick and easy deployment of business services.

Within any organisation, employees consume services provided by various departments on a daily basis. While each department offers unique services, the processes and workflows associated with those services follow a pattern similar to that of IT service management. However, organisations often implement ITSM workflows only within their IT department, seldom leveraging these ITSM best practices to manage service delivery across other departments.

“Traditionally, the best practices of service management have only been available to the IT functions of an organisation. Other departments, despite the mandate of servicing end users, make do with processes and tools unique to their domain while not tapping into established standards followed by IT,” said Rajesh Ganesan, director of product management at ManageEngine.

“ServiceDesk Plus takes the collective lessons from IT and brings an integrated approach to service management that cuts across different departments to deliver a consistent user experience and provide centralised visibility of all services.”

“Having separate service desk instances for IT, facilities and records allows us to track the issues separately while giving us access to the other departments’ resources. With the new version of ServiceDesk Plus, we feel like the firm’s support and administration departments are working together to provide assistance,” said Beverley Seche, network administrator at Stark & Stark, Attorneys at Law. “I love that it’s customisable, easy to use and available at a great price.”

Reimagining ITSM for business operations

Service operations by business teams closely align with fundamental service management processes. Unifying service operations across an organisation helps provide a consistent experience for end users. Whether an employee requests information from HR or submits a work order to facilities, non-IT service requests often follow a similar workflow to that of any IT service request.

So, instead of disparate applications and disjointed processes, organisations can use a centralised service desk to facilitate request logging and tracking, task automation and delegation as well as request fulfillment and feedback. With a unified service desk, each department can have its own service desk instance with templates and workflows inspired by existing IT service management processes.

Becoming a rapid-start enterprise service desk

To date, ServiceDesk Plus has focused on providing ITSM best practices to the IT end of business. By discovering the common thread between the different service management activities within an enterprise, ServiceDesk Plus is now able to carry its industry-leading capabilities beyond IT.

As an enterprise service desk, ServiceDesk Plus helps organisations instantly deploy ITSM solutions for their supporting business units by providing:

Rapid deployment : Create, deploy and roll-out a service desk instance in less than 60 secs.

Single enterprise directory : Maintain users, service desks, authentications and associations in one place.

Unique service desk instances : Create separate service desk instances for each business function and facilitate organised service delivery using code-free customisations.

Service automation : Implement ITSM workflows to efficiently manage all aspects of the business service life cycle.

Built-in catalog and templates : Accelerate service management adoption across departments by using prebuilt templates and service catalogs unique to each business unit.

Centralised request portal : Showcase all the services that end users require using a single portal based on each individual’s access permissions.



To learn more about implementing enterprise service management with the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus, click here.

Pricing and availability

The ServiceDesk Plus cloud version is available immediately. Based on the size and maturity of the organisation, it is available in Free, Standard, Premium and Enterprise editions. A free, fully functional, 30-day evaluation edition is also available. Pricing information is available here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus