Event date: December 5-7, 2017

Singapore



TM Forum provides a unique platform for the telecoms industry to collaborate, innovate and collectively problem solve. TM Forum Live! Asia will bring together over 500 CSP’s and suppliers for a practical, interactive forum; an opportunity that digital leaders of the region cannot afford to miss.

Over 90 industry-leading speakers and five conference tracks will take an in-depth look at how operators are transforming their business, networks and operations to provide the agility needed to leverage AI and IoE technologies, deploy innovative digital services faster and meet the customer experience demands of today’s digital customer. Visit www.tmforumliveasia.org for full agenda and to register.