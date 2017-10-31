Event date: November 14-15, 2017

London, UK

The European MVNO market is the most mature MVNO market in the world and where the majority of the leading MVNOs brands have developed their success. While the market has thrived with many successful case studies, there are significant changes ahead.

These changes include the EU roaming regulation “Roam Like At Home”, eSIM technology and provisioning, as well as the virtualisation and digitalisation of products and services. These factors are influencing the core market and will affect MVNO growth within Europe, as well as inhibit international investments.

Whether you are a mature MVNO, a new MVNO to the market or developing your MVNO idea, this is the industry event for you. Join us at MVNOs Europe for the unmissable opportunity to learn from industry experts and to share your expertise to reinforce your place within the European MVNO market.

