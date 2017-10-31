Thomas Steagall of WeDo Technologies

WeDo Technologies, a provider in revenue assurance and fraud management, is pleased to announce that TPx Communications, a US-based provider of unified communications, managed IT and network connectivity, has selected its RAID Fraud Management Solution (FMS) to protect its expanding network and its customers from fraud.

With more than 80,000 enterprise customers, which include the country’s top financial services, education, government, retail and healthcare providers, TPx prides itself on guaranteeing 5-nines connectivity and bringing the latest technology advances to its customers. Recently, the company was the first managed services provider in the US to offer 4G/LTE managed service offerings to business customers. While TPx sees an exciting future with these new technology developments, it also sees how complexity in the networks leaves it vulnerable to fraud.

The rise of LTE networks is providing huge industry opportunities for communication service providers that help better support customers, each day, every day. There is a high level of awareness on how complex fraud prevention really is, as traffic volumes escalate and fraudsters become more sophisticated. It is essential to ensure and use the best in class tools and managed services that can support end customers’ services, in a fully protected network environment.

“WeDo is pleased that TPx has joined our roster of clients in the U.S. By recognising the challenges that new digital networks and services are posing to their legacy fraud prevention solutions, TPx is taking a proactive approach to protecting themselves from potentially expensive and wide-ranging threats that may be difficult to contain, as we’ve seen from the increasing occurrence of ransomware attacks. Our managed services offering means that they have the best solution and industry experts taking care of their network,” said Thomas Steagall, vice president North America and Caribbean, WeDo Technologies.

WeDo Technologies provides a simpler, faster, smarter approach to managing telecom fraud. RAID FMS enables CSPs to gain a holistic view of fraud by monitoring internal and external information from a single platform.

The WeDo Technologies’ Fraud Management software system is a flexible application that runs on top of WeDo’s RAID Platform, enabling CSPs to integrate siloed data sources, as well as accommodate different strategies and operational requirements for diverse portfolios and product lines across the entire organisation.

RAID can help stop losses from fraudulent activity, before they occur. By combining multiple detection methods – a hybrid rule based approach and machine learning – CSPs get greater accuracy and better predictive performance. RAID is available on-premise, as a managed service and via the Cloud. Visit RAID.Cloud for a free 60 day trial.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus