VanillaPlus and Frost & Sullivan survey – Part 2
Vanilla Plus and Frost & Sullivan together have undertaken a survey in various OSS and BSS fields. As we saw in the Part 1 of the article, below are a set of questions and answers and also responses that are received for each one of it, along with a graphical representation. Today is the continuation of the remaining questions and answered.
- Will open-source tools be used to support semi-proprietary, quasi-open platforms or will open source be the platform?
|Answer Choices
|Responses
|a. They will support platforms
|59.15%
|42
|b. They will be the platform
|40.85%
|29
|Answered
|71
|Skipped
|0
2. Hybrid virtual / physical networks are the order of the day for now. When will virtual networks (working combination of NFV, SDN, and Cloud) become the majority provider of services?
|Answer Choices
|Responses
|a. 1 year
|9.86%
|7
|b. 3 years
|33.80%
|24
|c. 5 years
|47.89%
|34
|d. 7 years
|2.82%
|2
|e. 10+ years
|5.63%
|4
|Answered
|71
|Skipped
|0
3. What becomes of the decades-long effort to reduce the need for Systems Integration Professional Services?
|Answer Choices
|Responses
|a. It no longer applies, because virtual / physical network management is difficult and the pathway for enabling a hybrid architecture is uncertain, therefore the need for Services is accelerating
|11.27%
|8
|b. The need for Services will increase slightly in order to facilitate the compatibility of legacy and next-generation software solutions
|45.07%
|32
|c. Nothing has changed; services have always been part of any software implementation
|30.99%
|22
|d. Automating processes will reduce the need for Services
|12.68%
|9
|Answered
|71
|Skipped
|0
4. Where is the most immediate network-based need for automation?
|Answer Choices
|Responses
|a. Proactive parameter changes in the Radio Access Network
|11.27%
|8
|b. Self-healing core network
|15.49%
|11
|c. Self-healing broadband access network
|8.45%
|6
|d. Enterprise customer portal for self-provisioning & activation
|21.13%
|15
|e. Enterprise portal for Service Assurance and Service Level Agreement Enforcement
|2.82%
|2
|f. Fulfilling consumer services
|16.90%
|12
|g. Reconfiguring and activating/deactivation virtual network functions
|19.72%
|14
|h. Partner revenue management and compensation
|4.23%
|3
|Answered
|71
|Skipped
|0
5. What is the most immediate business management need for automation?
|Answer Choices
|Responses
|a. Customer self-care
|35.21%
|25
|b. Monetisation of hybrid network services
|15.49%
|11
|c. Accounting for virtual network licences
|4.23%
|3
|d. Increasing pricing flexibility to address changing market demands
|12.68%
|9
|e. Enabling and accounting for partner interactions
|4.23%
|3
|f. Product and service catalogue that supports partners and virtual network functions
|25.35%
|18
|g. Posting of customer service usage compared with commitment
|2.82%
|2
|Answered
|71
|Skipped
|0
