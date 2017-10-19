Vanilla Plus and Frost & Sullivan together have undertaken a survey in various OSS and BSS fields. As we saw in the Part 1 of the article, below are a set of questions and answers and also responses that are received for each one of it, along with a graphical representation. Today is the continuation of the remaining questions and answered.

Will open-source tools be used to support semi-proprietary, quasi-open platforms or will open source be the platform?

Answer Choices Responses a. They will support platforms 59.15% 42 b. They will be the platform 40.85% 29 Answered 71 Skipped 0

2. Hybrid virtual / physical networks are the order of the day for now. When will virtual networks (working combination of NFV, SDN, and Cloud) become the majority provider of services?

Answer Choices Responses a. 1 year 9.86% 7 b. 3 years 33.80% 24 c. 5 years 47.89% 34 d. 7 years 2.82% 2 e. 10+ years 5.63% 4 Answered 71 Skipped 0

3. What becomes of the decades-long effort to reduce the need for Systems Integration Professional Services?

Answer Choices Responses a. It no longer applies, because virtual / physical network management is difficult and the pathway for enabling a hybrid architecture is uncertain, therefore the need for Services is accelerating 11.27% 8 b. The need for Services will increase slightly in order to facilitate the compatibility of legacy and next-generation software solutions 45.07% 32 c. Nothing has changed; services have always been part of any software implementation 30.99% 22 d. Automating processes will reduce the need for Services 12.68% 9 Answered 71 Skipped 0

4. Where is the most immediate network-based need for automation?

Answer Choices Responses a. Proactive parameter changes in the Radio Access Network 11.27% 8 b. Self-healing core network 15.49% 11 c. Self-healing broadband access network 8.45% 6 d. Enterprise customer portal for self-provisioning & activation 21.13% 15 e. Enterprise portal for Service Assurance and Service Level Agreement Enforcement 2.82% 2 f. Fulfilling consumer services 16.90% 12 g. Reconfiguring and activating/deactivation virtual network functions 19.72% 14 h. Partner revenue management and compensation 4.23% 3 Answered 71 Skipped 0

5. What is the most immediate business management need for automation?

Answer Choices Responses a. Customer self-care 35.21% 25 b. Monetisation of hybrid network services 15.49% 11 c. Accounting for virtual network licences 4.23% 3 d. Increasing pricing flexibility to address changing market demands 12.68% 9 e. Enabling and accounting for partner interactions 4.23% 3 f. Product and service catalogue that supports partners and virtual network functions 25.35% 18 g. Posting of customer service usage compared with commitment 2.82% 2 Answered 71 Skipped 0

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus