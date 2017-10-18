VanillaPlus and Frost & Sullivan survey – Part 1
Vanilla Plus and Frost & Sullivan together have undertaken a survey in various OSS and BSS fields. Below are a set of questions and answers and also responses that are received for each one of it, along with a graphical representation. Part 2 of the article continues tomorrow.
- Do you have a market-ready microservices strategy for OSS?
|Answer Choices
|Responses
|a. Yes, and we are fully engaged with it
|22.54%
|16
|b. Yes, but we are still evolving our implementation approach
|21.13%
|15
|c. No, but we are looking at options
|33.80%
|24
|d. We have no current plans to use microservices for our OSS-focused needs
|22.54%
|16
|Answered
|71
|Skipped
|0
2. Do you have a market-ready microservices strategy for BSS?
|Answer Choices
|Responses
|a. Yes, and we are fully engaged with it
|30.99%
|22
|b. Yes, but we are still evolving our implementation approach
|16.90%
|12
|c. No, but we are looking at options
|30.99%
|22
|d. We have no current plans to use microservices for our BSS-focused business needs
|21.13%
|15
|Answered
|71
|Skipped
|0
3. How confident are you that management silos can be eliminated in hybrid physical/virtual networks in order to create a unified view and management capability?
|Answer Choices
|Responses
|a. It is impossible
|7.04%
|5
|b. Not confident
|28.17%
|20
|c. Somewhat confident
|43.66%
|31
|d. Confident
|21.13%
|15
|Answered
|71
|Skipped
|0
4. Are you currently engaged in any Central Office Re-architected as a Datacentre (CORD) efforts?
|Answer Choices
|Responses
|a. Yes, and we are fully engaged with it
|12.68%
|9
|b. Yes, but we are still evolving our implementation approach
|15.49%
|11
|c. No, but we are looking at options
|38.03%
|27
|d. We have no current plans to engage in Central Office Re-architected as a Datacentre (CORD) efforts
|33.80%
|24
|Answered
|71
|Skipped
|0
5. How significant an advantage does AT&T have with its “first to market” ECOMP virtual network platform, through which other CSPs can connect?
|Answer Choices
|Responses
|a. Immaterial. All major carriers will develop their own platforms
|16.90%
|12
|b. Somewhat significant. AT&T learns valuable lessons, gains significant mindshare
|43.66%
|31
|c. Significant. AT&T puts itself in a position to influence the direction of industry development
|25.35%
|18
|d. Very Significant. AT&T becomes the leader in digital service delivery and multi-party, cross-industry solutions
|14.08%
|10
|Answered
|71
|Skipped
|0
