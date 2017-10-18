Vanilla Plus and Frost & Sullivan together have undertaken a survey in various OSS and BSS fields. Below are a set of questions and answers and also responses that are received for each one of it, along with a graphical representation. Part 2 of the article continues tomorrow.

Do you have a market-ready microservices strategy for OSS?

Answer Choices Responses a. Yes, and we are fully engaged with it 22.54% 16 b. Yes, but we are still evolving our implementation approach 21.13% 15 c. No, but we are looking at options 33.80% 24 d. We have no current plans to use microservices for our OSS-focused needs 22.54% 16 Answered 71 Skipped 0

2. Do you have a market-ready microservices strategy for BSS?

Answer Choices Responses a. Yes, and we are fully engaged with it 30.99% 22 b. Yes, but we are still evolving our implementation approach 16.90% 12 c. No, but we are looking at options 30.99% 22 d. We have no current plans to use microservices for our BSS-focused business needs 21.13% 15 Answered 71 Skipped 0

3. How confident are you that management silos can be eliminated in hybrid physical/virtual networks in order to create a unified view and management capability?

Answer Choices Responses a. It is impossible 7.04% 5 b. Not confident 28.17% 20 c. Somewhat confident 43.66% 31 d. Confident 21.13% 15 Answered 71 Skipped 0

4. Are you currently engaged in any Central Office Re-architected as a Datacentre (CORD) efforts?

Answer Choices Responses a. Yes, and we are fully engaged with it 12.68% 9 b. Yes, but we are still evolving our implementation approach 15.49% 11 c. No, but we are looking at options 38.03% 27 d. We have no current plans to engage in Central Office Re-architected as a Datacentre (CORD) efforts 33.80% 24 Answered 71 Skipped 0

5. How significant an advantage does AT&T have with its “first to market” ECOMP virtual network platform, through which other CSPs can connect?

Answer Choices Responses a. Immaterial. All major carriers will develop their own platforms 16.90% 12 b. Somewhat significant. AT&T learns valuable lessons, gains significant mindshare 43.66% 31 c. Significant. AT&T puts itself in a position to influence the direction of industry development 25.35% 18 d. Very Significant. AT&T becomes the leader in digital service delivery and multi-party, cross-industry solutions 14.08% 10 Answered 71 Skipped 0

