The Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project continues its rapid membership growth with the addition of Equinix, FiberHome, Kaloom, Netsia, Openet and ZTEsoft. These six new ONAP silver members are joining more than 50 global service providers and technology leaders working together to deliver a neutral automation platform for network, infrastructure and services across service providers, cloud providers and enterprises. ONAP is solving the challenge of Network Automation, providing on-demand services profitably and competitively, while leveraging existing investments.

“Open source networking has achieved significant market growth because it allows organisations of all sizes to quickly and innovatively bring new products and services to market using the largest shared technology investment,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of Networking & Orchestration, The Linux Foundation.

“At the same time, the industry understands that if we are to create the networks needed to support 5G and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), there must be global harmonisation of development efforts. ONAP members share a commitment to uniting work and collaboratively transforming the service delivery lifecycle.”

Equinix, FiberHome, Kaloom, NETSIA, Openet, and ZTEsoft will work alongside ONAP’s vibrant, growing community of contributors, members and projects to build and deliver the connected world of the future. By consolidating and combining member resources, ONAP is positioned to deliver a unified architecture implementation with an open standards focus faster than any one project or company could on its own. With the addition of these new members, ONAP is now covering 55% of global providers served.

About the newest ONAP members:

Equinix, Inc. connects the world’s leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centres. In 44 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realise new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

FiberHome Technologies Group, established in 1974, is a leading equipment vendor and global solution provider in the field of information technology and telecommunications. FiberHome is directly affiliated to the Chinese State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. It is also one of the largest enterprise located in the Optics Valley, Wuhan, China.

Kaloom is a data centre networking company building a programmable, high bandwidth, low-latency, loss-less, and fully automated software based networking solution – The Kaloom Flow Fabric™. The Kaloom Flow Fabric™ provides a highly programmable data plane that allows virtual network functions (VNF) to be deployed at scale while optimising compute resources and power utilisation.

This allows emerging applications and services to be delivered at the lowest possible cost with a maximum level of performance. Targeted at Telcos and large enterprises, the Kaloom Flow Fabric™ runs on standard white box hardware and is compatible with VMs, Containers and bare metal environments. Kaloom is based in Silicon Valley and Montreal.

Netsia is an applied research organisation specialising in 5G. The company invests in new technologies, and showcases them through proof-of-concept and key use-case implementations by demonstrating the opportunities that these new technologies have to offer.

Openet provides solutions and consulting services that enable service providers to fast track their digital journeys. The company’s real-time solutions provide the digital platform for service providers to be more agile and innovative, helping them to engage with their customers to drive new revenues and increase their share of digital spend.

ZTEsoft is a leading software provider specialised in offering end-to- end BSS/OSS solutions and services to global telecom operators, and Smart Cities and IoT solutions to enterprises and governments. In more than 80 countries, ZSmart solutions have been selected by 145 operators and are serving over 700 million subscribers.

The first ONAP release, Amsterdam, will be unveiled in the fourth quarter of this year. For more information about ONAP and how to participate in its global membership community, please click here.

