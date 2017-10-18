SAP SE has announced an enhanced release of the SAP® Hybris® Commerce solution for the telecommunications and media industries. The telecommunications and media accelerator, developed in collaboration with IBM, addresses industry-specific challenges when engaging, retaining and acquiring customers and selling to them.

Consumers are increasingly using the web and mobile channels to research products and services, make purchases and activate or deactivate services. In response, service providers need the ability to quickly offer product and service bundles, as well as personalised customer service and self-service features.

SAP Hybris and IBM together are offering an agile solution with a ready-to-use framework enabling service providers to engage with customers using feature-rich omnichannel solutions that streamline the purchase process and help to consistently ensure high-quality, dependable customer experiences and journeys.

“Telecom and media consumption is becoming increasingly customisable and is therefore more complicated,” said Matthias Goehler, senior vice president, Industries, SAP Hybris. “SAP is committed to meeting industry business needs by supporting new business models, industry regulations and standards. The telecommunications and media accelerator helps companies achieve and realise their goals all while getting to market as quickly as possible.”

This latest initiative of the 14-year partnership between IBM and SAP is rooted in the companies’ deep industry-specific expertise and understanding of the complex customer journey associated with telecom and media product offerings.

SAP Hybris Commerce, telco and media accelerator, combines IBM’s technology integration and services competencies with SAP’s technological capabilities – fostering a continued path of innovation as companies embrace new and evolving business and technology models, such as Over the Top (OTT) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The enhanced accelerator for SAP Hybris Commerce allows telecom and media providers to:

Combine digital self-service and assisted forms of interaction with physical channels, such as in-store enablement and in-store pick-up services

Support complex products and bundles to keep prices and products aligned to industry standards

Meet modern security and privacy standards as required by global regulations



“The telecommunications industry is experiencing a significant transformation driving companies to invest in capabilities that modernise operations and allow them to differentiate and drive value,” said Bob Fox, Global Industry leader – Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, IBM.

“Together with SAP Hybris, we offer a unique commerce solution specifically tailored to meet the demands of telecommunication providers and media companies, including add-ons, bundles, promotions, unique checkout flows and more, that enables them to reinvent business processes and deliver more engaging digital customer experiences.”

