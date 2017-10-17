Accenture has acquired IBB Consulting, a strategy consulting firm that helps leading broadband and mobile operators, media companies and technology providers identify emerging industry shifts, adapt to market changes and capitalise on new business and technology opportunities.

IBB Consulting will strengthen Accenture’s ability to design business and technology strategies to create future value, drive new growth and transform operations for clients in the Communications, Media & Technology (CMT) industries, as they seek to become fully digital businesses.

Approximately 160 of IBB Consulting’s highly skilled professionals have joined the Accenture Strategy CMT industry practice, with the majority based in North America and the balance based in Australia. The acquisition expands capabilities for Accenture to deliver strategy services for CMT clients with pioneering strategic thinking around key industry issues such as networks, digital video and IPTV, digital transformation, next generation mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), M&A, cloud, advanced advertising, data analytics and insights, marketing optimisation and international growth.

“Clients are seeking clarity amid the fast-paced disruption that has become the norm in the CMT industries and across all parts of their business and operations,” said Greg Douglass, senior managing director, Accenture Strategy Communications, Media & Technology practice.

“The acquisition of IBB Consulting enhances our ability to deliver the latest thinking and strategies to our clients by leveraging emerging technologies that ultimately help them compete and win in the face of an expanding and evolving competitive landscape.”

Founded in 2001 with headquarters in Philadelphia, IBB Consulting serves as convergence specialists to leading broadband, media, mobile and technology companies. IBB Consulting’s deep industry focus—that spans network infrastructure, software, content and devices—enables global clients to pioneer new products and services, develop innovative business models and successfully execute business operations.

“The convergence across companies in the CMT industries is an opportunity to define and deliver a new breed of capabilities that drive competitiveness, reduce costs and expand operational excellence for our clients,” said Dr. Imran Shah, co-founder and managing partner of IBB Consulting.

“We are excited to be a key part of the Accenture Strategy family and to expand the delivery of deep, industry-specific strategies for clients seeking to stake claims in the digital world.”

