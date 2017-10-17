Andreas Zartmann, CEO of DigitalRoute

DigitalRoute, the provider of Data Integration and management solutions globally, has announced that its MediationZone product is being deployed by Real Move, the mobile subsidiary of Thailand’s leading multi-play operator True Corporation, to enable the launch of enhanced bundled service offers across its fixed, mobile, Internet, digital and satellite networks. The new deployment, one in a series of recent customer wins, underlines DigitalRoute’s rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region.

In this latest deployment, DigitalRoute is delivering a convergent offline and real-time processing with Billing Mediation solution, which enables the operator to take a strategic approach to maximising the value of its multi-play offering.

Real Move, the only one in its domestic market to offer multi-play services, required a solution that would further enhance its ability to differentiate itself from its competitors by packaging different services delivered over its various networks at much larger volumes and able to support faster times to market. It selected DigitalRoute technology due to its flexibility, performance, lower total cost of ownership and short time-to-market.

The first phase of implementation, supporting a new 4G network, was completed by the joint team in a record time of only four months. The entire project was completed by the Autumn.

DigitalRoute’s solution delivers a single, central data integration and management component for Real Move and other operators that need to synchronise usage flows and then monetise the data coming from multiple incoming sources. It acts as hub wherein the data is pre-processed before converged records are sent downstream to billing and other applications.

Used by over 350 telcos and other enterprises worldwide, including deployments through our partners, MediationZone Convergent Mediation provides a proven approach to solving any convergent market offering.

RealMove’s enhanced capability for its multi-play packages is seen as an important advance: “We know that service bundling meets inherent customer demand and that convergent big data capable mediation is central to meeting it. As such, DigitalRoute technology is a key strategic asset in our future success” said the IT director Khun Pichit Thanyodom at Real Move.

DigitalRoute CEO Andreas Zartmann noted: “Our reputation as the global market leader in convergent mediation has been proven over 16 plus years. We are delighted not only that telcos continue to turn to us to support innovation in this area but, as networks become more complex and diverse, to also count on us for solutions to other challenges like OSS Mediation and Policy Control.”

Zartmann added: “I am also delighted to welcome Real Move to our family of customers. This cements the fact that over the past twelve months, usage of our technology to address multiple Use Cases in Asia is continuing to rapidly gain pace among market leaders and innovators.”

