Astellia, a provider of network and subscriber intelligence for mobile operators, announced that it will ensure inflight mobile service availability and quality for AeroMobile, a UK-based mobile service provider for the aviation industry, and subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation.

With AeroMobile, high-value passengers can make and receive phone calls & text messages, and remain accessible through email, Twitter and other social media all while cruising at high altitude. The service is simple to use; passengers simply turn on their mobile device to connect to the network and are billed directly by their mobile operator.

Astellia will enable AeroMobile to monitor the performance of the mobile service and provide customised dashboards – based on Astellia’s big data architecture. This will enable a detailed review and assessment of service quality experienced by the end user at any moment. Proactive alerts will accelerate troubleshooting activities by identifying issues before they affect subscribers.

“Unparalleled customer service is at the heart of everything we do. We will extract great value from Astellia’s solution to improve customer satisfaction by assessing service performance more quickly and efficiently than we can do today,” explains Kevin Rogers, chief executive officer at AeroMobile.

“We are very pleased to work together with AeroMobile to help deliver first-class quality voice and data services to users of mobile services in-flight,” confirms Sebastien Schultz, managing director Europe at Astellia.

