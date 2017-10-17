TEOCO, a provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, has been appointed by Turk Telekom to deliver comprehensive network service assurance services.

The managed services agreement will be based on the broad capabilities of TEOCO’s HELIX service assurance tool, formerly known as OPTIMA. TEOCO’s appointment follows a competitive RFP process, led by Turk Telekom, designed to introduce cost reductions and enhanced operational efficiency across its multi-vendor, multi-technology network.

TEOCO’s HELIX will support network performance management functionality across Turk Telekom’s fixed and mobile infrastructure. In addition to optimising network performance in the short-term, the operator was keen to ensure it was prepared to handle next-generation, cross-domain hybrid networks.

This meant being ready to support advanced network integration, run network-wide analytics, as well as to implement automation and closed loop functions. This full-service capability is available in the latest version of HELIX.

TEOCO’s appointment builds further on a successful 14-year relationship with Turk Telekom. The operator currently uses additional TEOCO tools including Connect, Forte, Mentor, Allcalls and Insight. This longstanding relationship provides TEOCO with a detailed understanding of Turk Telekom’s network performance pressures, through a comprehensive view of parametres and measures being returned from all areas of its network.

TEOCO is fully committed to supporting the Turkish telecommunications industry with local sales and technical personnel based in-country to ensure optimal customer satisfaction and maximum proactivity in identifying new opportunities.

“We’re committed to ensuring Turkey continues to establish itself as a key player in the global telecommunications arena,” says Mr Cengiz Dogan, CTO, Turk Telekom. “It is our intention to ensure Turkey is viewed as a thriving global digital hub, and an innovative advocate of optimal network performance. Our partnership with TEOCO spans our fixed and mobile networks and ensures the best possible user experience for Turkey’s growing digital population.”

“We’re thrilled to be extending the value we currently offer to Turk Telekom,” says Atul Jain, CEO, TEOCO. “As an established leader in network service assurance technology innovation, adding such a prestigious operator to our global customer portfolio is perfect validation for our suite of network tools.

Driving network service assurance best-practice is fundamental for delivering a differentiated customer experience – the very platform from which all thriving digital economies are based.”

