Vladimir Mitrasinovic

Sigma Systems, the provider in catalog-driven software, has appointed Vladimir Mitrasinovic as senior vice-president of sales and managing director for EMEA and APAC.

Mitrasinovic was previously head of the Cloud and Software as a Service business unit for Cerillion Technologies, and served as executive vice-president of Global Channels and Alliances at Acision (XURA). As Sigma Systems’ senior vice president of Sales and managing director of EMEA and APAC, Vladimir will oversee all sales and business development efforts within the regions.

“We are delighted to welcome Vladimir to the Sigma team,” said Simon Muderack, Sigma’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “Vladimir’s background in high-growth corporate development in the technology sector and experience in sales and business expansion will be an excellent asset to Sigma as we continue to expand across EMEA and advance within the Asia Pacific market.”

Mitrasinovic commented: “I thrive on building and leading highly successful teams, and Iook forward to supporting Sigma in its next phase of growth and market share advancement. I am excited about the opportunities created by transformational change within communication and media service providers including digital transformation efforts, automation, the move towards IoT based services and virtualised service offerings.

Sigma’s team, coupled with its leading catalog-driven B/OSS suite, is uniquely positioned to support market leaders in their endeavors to enable these services on a wide variety of networks.”

